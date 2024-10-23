Terra Self Reported Market Cap Tops $269.99 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Terra has a market capitalization of $269.99 million and approximately $63.73 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000566 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000557 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000337 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.