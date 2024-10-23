Terra Self Reported Market Cap Hits $252.62 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $252.62 million and approximately $28.78 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000549 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000335 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

