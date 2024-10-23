Tenable (TENB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Tenable to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.41 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. On average, analysts expect Tenable to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Tenable

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $1,908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,484,628.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $142,492.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,082.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $1,908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,484,628.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,469 shares of company stock worth $2,429,076. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TENB. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Tenable from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

View Our Latest Report on Tenable

About Tenable

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

