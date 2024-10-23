Tenable (TENB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Tenable to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.41 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. On average, analysts expect Tenable to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tenable Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.69 and a beta of 0.83.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TENB. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Tenable from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.19.
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.
