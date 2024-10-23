Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Trims Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,451 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF comprises about 1.8% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 79,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

BATS ICSH opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This is an increase from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

