Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 438 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $174.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.03 and a 52-week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.