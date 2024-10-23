Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,273,000 after buying an additional 80,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,996,000 after acquiring an additional 99,530 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,131,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,002,000 after purchasing an additional 178,574 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 1,096,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,125,000 after purchasing an additional 60,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 116.1% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 971,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,353,000 after purchasing an additional 521,879 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV opened at $110.43 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.39 and a 200-day moving average of $110.32.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

