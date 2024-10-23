Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Invests $370,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 22.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Courant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 109.1% during the third quarter. Courant Investment Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 63.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 516,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,944,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 22.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $385.00 target price on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $365.01 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $375.55 and its 200-day moving average is $384.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

