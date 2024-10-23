Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 588,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 81,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGUS stock opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $35.01. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

