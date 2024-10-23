Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 274,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Seamount Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 994,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,555,000 after purchasing an additional 128,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 68,574 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDG opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $356.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24.

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

