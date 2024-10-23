Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 76,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 16,488 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.04. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

