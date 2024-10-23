Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 235 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675,322 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,498,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,897,000 after purchasing an additional 225,197 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $839,946,000 after buying an additional 735,613 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,600,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,364,000 after acquiring an additional 556,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,134,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

