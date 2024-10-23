TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR) Shares Sold by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $493,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,167,000.

TCW Flexible Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FLXR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.03. 9,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,180. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.50. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

