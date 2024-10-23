Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 127.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,468 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 56.1% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 85.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $149.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $105.23 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.47.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

