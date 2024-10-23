Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 94054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TALO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

Talos Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.33 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $549.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.61 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 547,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $5,973,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,685,904 shares in the company, valued at $444,290,071.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,119,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,931,130 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

