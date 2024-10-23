Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading 0.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $203.44 and last traded at $201.03. Approximately 5,349,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 15,580,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.78.

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 5,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

