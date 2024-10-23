Taiko (TAIKO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $116.22 Million

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Taiko has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Taiko coin can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00002188 BTC on popular exchanges. Taiko has a total market capitalization of $116.22 million and $23.61 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko Coin Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,060,534 coins. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 80,060,534.36291243 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.49514657 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $20,147,448.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

