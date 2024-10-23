Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $115.39 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.84 and its 200 day moving average is $110.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

