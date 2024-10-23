Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $150.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The stock has a market cap of $278.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.32 and its 200 day moving average is $153.47.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Bank of America began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

