Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 513 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in General Electric by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in General Electric by 2,818.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312,648 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,405,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,336,257,000 after acquiring an additional 459,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in General Electric by 221.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after buying an additional 4,907,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $176.59 on Wednesday. General Electric has a one year low of $84.58 and a one year high of $194.80. The company has a market cap of $193.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

