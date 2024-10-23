Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 3,102 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6,082.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,152,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,697,000 after buying an additional 3,101,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,100,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,069 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,543,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 892.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 603,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,008,000 after acquiring an additional 542,915 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Italy S.r.l. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,128,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

