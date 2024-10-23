Substratum Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $1.19 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007746 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,446.40 or 0.99999242 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008003 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00013113 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006413 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00067886 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023787 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

