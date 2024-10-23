Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO) Trading Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.02 and last traded at $32.02. 7 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.72.

Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74.

