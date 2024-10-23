Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 14,950 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 492% compared to the average volume of 2,526 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,013,000 after acquiring an additional 649,413 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.10. 1,439,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,579. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

