Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for October 23rd (AEMD, AEZS, AORT, AWX, BGCP, BLPH, BLRX, BPTH, CAC, CALA)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, October 23rd:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Aethlon Medical Inc alerts:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN). They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

CLSA began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD). They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB). They issued an outperform rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON). They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL). Royal Bank of Canada issued a sector perform rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW). They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS). Roth Mkm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.