Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for October 23rd (AEMD, AEZS, AORT, AWX, BGCP, BLPH, BLRX, BPTH, CAC, CALA)

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2024

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, October 23rd:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN). They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

CLSA began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD). They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB). They issued an outperform rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON). They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL). Royal Bank of Canada issued a sector perform rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW). They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS). Roth Mkm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.