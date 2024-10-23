Stifel Canada Predicts Sandstorm Gold Q3 Earnings

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

SSL opened at C$8.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.73. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.36 and a 52-week high of C$8.98.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.48 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

