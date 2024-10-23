Stifel Canada Forecasts Increased Earnings for MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in MAG Silver by 16.8% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 15.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

