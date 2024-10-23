Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 1,975 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,833 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.46.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

