Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 6,744 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF makes up 1.7% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC owned about 1.18% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.82. 10,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,111. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

