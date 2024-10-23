Sterling Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,113 shares during the period. Empire State Realty OP accounts for 0.4% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty OP were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty OP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter.

ESBA stock remained flat at $11.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,727. Empire State Realty OP, L.P. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

