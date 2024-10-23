Sterling Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,206 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 10.8% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sterling Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $25,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,250.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.17. 5,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $40.57.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

