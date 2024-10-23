Status (SNT) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, Status has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $97.79 million and $1.38 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007746 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,446.40 or 0.99999242 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008003 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00013113 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006413 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00067886 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,911,011,813 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,911,011,813.0157704 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02488418 USD and is down -2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $2,222,657.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

