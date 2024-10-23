Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.800-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1 billion-$9.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.4 billion. Starbucks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.310-3.310 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.40.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,608,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,344,309. The firm has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.73. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

