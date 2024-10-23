Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $96.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,103,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,334,333. The firm has a market cap of $109.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

Read Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.