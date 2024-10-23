Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $352.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,212,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 335.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,221,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 940,745 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,791,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,675,000 after acquiring an additional 903,542 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,719,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,052,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,034,000 after acquiring an additional 442,860 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

