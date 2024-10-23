Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 3,211 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 61.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 25,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $1,258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,874.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $5,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,912,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $1,258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,874.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 454,542 shares of company stock valued at $24,282,030. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

Pure Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSTG opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $70.41. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.99.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.59 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

