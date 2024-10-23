Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of CAE worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in CAE by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in CAE by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CAE stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.67. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $23.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. Morgan Stanley cut CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE

CAE Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.