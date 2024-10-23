Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBKR. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $148.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $154.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

