Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 7,634 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.3% during the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 6.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 42,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $24.17.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

