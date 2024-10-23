Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 401 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Cencora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Cencora by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $234.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.32 and its 200 day moving average is $230.85. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.75 and a 52 week high of $247.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

