Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 401 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Cencora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Cencora by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
COR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.
Cencora Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $234.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.32 and its 200 day moving average is $230.85. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.75 and a 52 week high of $247.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Cencora Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Cencora Company Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cencora
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.