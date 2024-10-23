Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,702,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,014,000 after purchasing an additional 280,571 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,673,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,797,000 after buying an additional 157,381 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 3,895,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,220,000 after buying an additional 505,162 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,539,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,560,000 after acquiring an additional 40,449 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. 69,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,781. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.