Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Has $5.17 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF accounts for 3.7% of Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC owned about 0.30% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of JGRO traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.18. 47,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,052. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.24. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $79.19.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

