SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,093 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.88% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $27,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

