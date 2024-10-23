SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Saxony Capital Management LLC

Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.7% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $85.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.