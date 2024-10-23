SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.94. 4,679,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,975,244. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $179.11 and a twelve month high of $253.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.67.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.