Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.57 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 4.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $307.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.81. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Insider Transactions at Southern First Bancshares

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $54,377.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,945.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,744 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $54,377.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,945.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $83,724.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,746.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,549 shares of company stock valued at $178,118 over the last three months. 7.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

