Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 11.3 %
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sotherly Hotels
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.