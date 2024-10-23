Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $10.21. Snap shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 5,731,133 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Get Snap alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Snap

Snap Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $81,199.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 472,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,885.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $81,199.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 472,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,885.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $8,690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at $508,832,634.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,510,352 shares of company stock valued at $13,446,353. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snap

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 84,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,523 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.