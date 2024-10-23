Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.97% from the company’s previous close.

SW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of SW opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.05. Smurfit Westrock has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 1.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

