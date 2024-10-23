SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.46 and last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 139964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

Several research firms recently commented on SITC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $65.00 to $65.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.18.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.64.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $13.92. The firm had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 91.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,339,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,531,000 after purchasing an additional 608,996 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 403.8% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,794,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SITE Centers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,719,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,529 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,066,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 127,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 535,550 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

