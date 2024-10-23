Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Sirius XM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Sirius XM has a payout ratio of 3.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.
Sirius XM Stock Performance
NASDAQ SIRI opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $57.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SIRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $2.80 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $4,573,246.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,282.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,259,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,418,512.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,719,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,541,245.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $4,573,246.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,282.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,646,761 shares of company stock worth $65,952,329. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
About Sirius XM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
